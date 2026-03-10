Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 1-2-1 over his last four games, allowing 12 goals on 102 shots (.882 save percentage) in that span. The 30-year-old will face a Kraken team that has won just twice in six games since the Olympic break, scoring 15 times in that span.

