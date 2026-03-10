Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Tuesday

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is 1-2-1 over his last four games, allowing 12 goals on 102 shots (.882 save percentage) in that span. The 30-year-old will face a Kraken team that has won just twice in six games since the Olympic break, scoring 15 times in that span.