Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Saros will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Saros has lost three of his last four games (1-2-1), but the Predators have scored just eight goals in that span. Saros has 12 goals allowed in that span as well, but the lack of consistent scoring support has been a big problem amid his early struggles. The Capitals present a challenge -- they're averaging 4.18 goals per game, ranking third in the league.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
