Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Wednesday

Saros will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Saros was pulled from his last start after giving up four goals on 30 shots versus the Devils on Monday. The 29-year-old netminder has gone 2-3-0 with 11 goals allowed over his last five outings, but inconsistent goal support has been the story of the season for Saros and the Predators. The Flyers have averaged 2.77 goals per game, tied for 19th in the league.