Juuse Saros News: Winless streak at eight

Saros stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche, with Colorado's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

The 29-year-old netminder kept the Avs off the board in the first period and through the first half of the second, but the Predators' defense began to break down after that. Saros hasn't given up fewer than three goals in eight straight starts, going 0-5-3 over that stretch with a 3.40 GAA and .885 save percentage, but the issues have more to do with the team in front of him than his own play -- especially with Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) all currently sidelined.