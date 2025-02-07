Juuse Saros News: Yields six goals in loss

Saros stopped 24 of 30 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Saros was unable to snap his skid, losing a fifth straight result. He's given up 23 goals over his last six games. He has won consecutive games just twice this year, and neither of those have turned into a winning streak beyond two contests. Saros dropped to 11-23-6 with a 2.95 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 41 starts. It'll likely be Justus Annunen between the pipes for Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, so Saros will be ice-cold going into his stint with Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off.