Juuso Parssinen News: Collects assist against former team

Parssinen logged an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Parssinen was back in Nashville for the first time since the Predators dealt him to the Avalanche at the end of December. The 24-year-old is still working on his fit with his new team, though his production on offense is mostly unchanged. He has 11 points, 25 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-6 rating across 36 appearances this season.