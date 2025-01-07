Juuso Parssinen News: First point with new club

Parssinen logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The helper was Parssinen's first point in four games since he was acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Predators. The good news is that Colorado is playing Parssinen, but it's come with a trade-off of minimal ice time in a fourth-line role compared to the middle-six minutes he often saw in Nashville's lineup. The 23-year-old has six points, 13 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-7 rating over 19 contests this season, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.