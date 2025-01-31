Juuso Parssinen News: Gathers helper in win

Parssinen notched an assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Parssinen has picked up a goal and two assists over his last four contests. He appears to be getting a little more comfortable in a second-line role, though his ice time remains limited on occasion -- he saw just 9:38 on Friday despite the Avalanche being firmly in control from the first drop of the puck. Parssinen is now at 10 points, 19 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances between Colorado and Nashville this season.