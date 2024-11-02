Juuso Parssinen News: Gets second-line look
Parssinen had two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Parssinen saw second-line minutes at even strength, though he remains out of the power-play rotation. The 23-year-old has one assist, two shots, four hits, three blocks and a minus-4 rating over three appearances this season, but he's been in the lineup for two straight games. The Predators are still looking for an answer to their second-line center problem, and if Parssinen can get his offense going, he may earn that spot over Colton Sissons and Thomas Novak.
