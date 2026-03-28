Juuso Parssinen News: Heads to AHL
Parssinen was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.
Parssinen's reassignment comes after he was a healthy scratch in New York's past two games. He has two goals and three points in 20 games with the Rangers in 2025-26. He also has five goals and six points in 11 appearances with Hartford this season.
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