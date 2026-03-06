Juuso Parssinen News: Recalled Friday
Parssinen was called up by the Rangers on Friday, per the AHL transaction page.
Parssinen spent less than a full day in the minors, but his brief reassignment makes him eligible for the AHL playoffs. He has two goals, three points, four PIM, 21 hits and nine blocks in 15 outings with New York in 2025-26.
