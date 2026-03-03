Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Parssinen was summoned from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Parssinen has five goals and one assist in 11 AHL appearances this season. He also has two goals, three points, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots and 20 hits in 14 NHL outings this campaign.

