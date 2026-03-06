Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Parssinen was reassigned to the minors Friday, per the AHL transaction page.

Parssinen has two goals and three points in 15 outings with the Rangers in 2025-26. He also has five goals and six points in 11 appearances with AHL Hartford.

Juuso Parssinen
New York Rangers
