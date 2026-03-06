Juuso Parssinen News: Returns to AHL
Parssinen was reassigned to the minors Friday, per the AHL transaction page.
Parssinen has two goals and three points in 15 outings with the Rangers in 2025-26. He also has five goals and six points in 11 appearances with AHL Hartford.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuso Parssinen See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 3March 3, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Appetizer CourseMarch 3, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Jones Heads to FloridaMarch 2, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Go Big Or Go HomeJanuary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuso Parssinen See More