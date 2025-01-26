Fantasy Hockey
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Parssinen scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Parssinen has a point in each of the last two games while playing on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Artturi Lehkonen. That gives Parssinen four points over 14 outings with the Avalanche, one point and one game shy of matching what he did with the Predators to begin the year. His grip on a top-six job is tenuous at best, but Ross Colton is Parssinen's biggest competition until Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) is healthy.

Juuso Parssinen
Colorado Avalanche
