Juuso Parssinen News: Struggling to stick in lineup

Parssinen was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Parssinen has failed to record a point over eight games with the Rangers, and he's been scratched 10 times. The lack of steady playing time doesn't help, and he's played less than 10 minutes of ice time in six of his eight appearances. Overall, the 24-year-old has 11 points, 26 shots on net, 81 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 45 appearances between the Rangers, Avalanche and Predators this season.