Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Struggling to stick in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Parssinen was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Parssinen has failed to record a point over eight games with the Rangers, and he's been scratched 10 times. The lack of steady playing time doesn't help, and he's played less than 10 minutes of ice time in six of his eight appearances. Overall, the 24-year-old has 11 points, 26 shots on net, 81 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 45 appearances between the Rangers, Avalanche and Predators this season.

Juuso Parssinen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now