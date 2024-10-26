Juuso Valimaki News: Healthy scratch Saturday

Valimaki was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Kings.

Valimaki has no points in eight games so far, and he's seen his ice time drop from 22:30 to 17:43 over the last four games. He's minus-7 in that span. Valimaki had seemingly turned around his queasy defensive play last season, but he's really struggled out of the gate. The view from the media box will give him a different perspective on what he needs to do when he returns to the lineup. Valimaki has a 34-point season under his belt, but he will need to step things up significantly to make a fantasy impact this year.