Juuso Valimaki headshot

Juuso Valimaki News: Two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Valimaki scored twice in AHL Chicago's 5-4 overtime win over Texas in Game 2 on Thursday.

Valimaki did fairly well after he was dealt to the Hurricanes' organization in January, earning 20 points over his last 24 regular-season games of the year. This was his second playoff outing for the Wolves, and he scored his first AHL postseason tallies. The defenseman doesn't seem close to a call-up to the Hurricanes -- they'll likely let him play through the entirety of the Wolves' playoff run.

Juuso Valimaki
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuso Valimaki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuso Valimaki See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 4, 2025
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
November 15, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: Let’s Get Right to It
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Let’s Get Right to It
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
November 11, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: Is Hockey Dying?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Is Hockey Dying?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 27, 2024
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
October 22, 2024