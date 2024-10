Kahkonen was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

During his conditioning stint, Kahkonen posted a mark of 0-2-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .919 save percentage in two minor-league outings. He is the third goalie on the depth chart behind Justus Annunen and Alexandar Georgiev, but Kahkonen may get to see playing time due to Colorado's struggles in the crease this season.