Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kaapo Kahkonen headshot

Kaapo Kahkonen News: Claimed by Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 11:20am

Kahkonen was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kahkonen is back with the Jets after being waived by the club on Oct. 10. He made one start with Colorado, allowing four goals in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Oct. 30. Per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, it seems the Jets were the only team to put in a claim for the netminder, allowing him to be reassigned to AHL Manitoba.

Kaapo Kahkonen
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now