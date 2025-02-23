Kaapo Kahkonen News: Returned to minors

Kahkonen was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Due to the absence of Connor Hellebuyck (rest), Kahkonen was the backup behind Eric Comrie in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis. According to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Hellebuyck participated in Sunday's optional practice, clearing the way for the 31-year-old netminder's return to the lineup in Monday's home game versus San Jose.