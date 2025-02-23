Fantasy Hockey
Kaapo Kahkonen headshot

Kaapo Kahkonen News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Kahkonen was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Due to the absence of Connor Hellebuyck (rest), Kahkonen was the backup behind Eric Comrie in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis. According to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Hellebuyck participated in Sunday's optional practice, clearing the way for the 31-year-old netminder's return to the lineup in Monday's home game versus San Jose.

