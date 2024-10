Kahkonen was sent to AHL Colorado on a conditioning stint Thursday.

Kahkonen was picked up on waivers Oct. 11 and has yet to play in a game as Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen have shared the goaltending duties. The Eagles play Friday and Sunday and it's likely that Kahkonen will get at least one start, if not both. Kahkonen struggled last season, going 7-24-3 in 37 regular-season appearances split between San Jose and New Jersey.