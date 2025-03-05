Fantasy Hockey
Kaapo Kakko News: Adds pair of helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Kakko notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Kakko earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 18 versus the Kings. While he hasn't been explosive on offense recently, he has earned six points across nine outings since the start of February. The 24-year-old winger is up to 35 points, 92 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-3 rating through 59 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers.

