Kaapo Kakko headshot

Kaapo Kakko News: Continues strong play with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Kakko scored twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Kakko has seven points (three goals four assists) in 10 games since his arrival in a trade with the Rangers on Dec. 18. He has always had game-breaking offensive skills coupled with elite vision and strong puck skills, but he has never put that all together in the NHL. Kaako may be rounding into his draft day scouting report on the Kraken's top line.

