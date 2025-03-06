Kaapo Kakko News: Contributes assist

Kakko logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Kakko has four helpers over his last four outings. The 24-year-old winger has played in 30 games each for the Kraken and the Rangers this season, but he's at 22 points with Seattle compared to 14 with the Blueshirts prior to a December trade that sent him to the west coast. Kakko has added a combined 92 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-2 rating this season, and his top-line role with the Kraken has made him a viable depth forward in fantasy.