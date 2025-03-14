Kaapo Kakko News: Converts on wraparound

Kakko scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kakko snapped an eight-game goal drought, which matched his worst since joining the Kraken. He got the job done on a wraparound play at 10:29 of the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. The winger has just four points over seven outings in March, but the slight drop in offense hasn't cost him a top-line role. He's up to 11 tallies, 37 points, 99 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 64 appearances this season. Kakko needs just three more points to match his career-best total from the 2022-23 campaign with the Rangers.