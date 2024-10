Kakko notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Kakko set up linemate Will Cuylle for a first-period goal. That duo, along with center Filip Chytil, have emerged as a strong third line for the Rangers' deep offense. Kakko has seven points third season, five of which he's earned over the last four contests. The Finnish winger has added 14 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating through nine appearances overall.