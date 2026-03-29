Kaapo Kakko headshot

Kaapo Kakko News: Dishes two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Kakko logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The second line of Bobby McMann, Chandler Stephenson and Kakko combined for both of the Kraken's goals. This was Kakko's fourth multi-point effort in the last seven games, a span in which he has three goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 34 points, 73 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-15 rating over 55 appearances this season. He battled injuries early in the campaign, but his offense has really come on with 26 points over 34 outings since the start of January.

Kaapo Kakko
Seattle Kraken
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