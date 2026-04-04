Kaapo Kakko headshot

Kaapo Kakko News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kakko scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kakko's strong play of late continued with a third-period tally. He's contributed four goals and eight assists over his last 10 outings, though he's taken just eight shots on net in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 38 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 58 appearances as one of the Kraken's more effective depth forwards. He's looked especially strong alongside Chandler Stephenson and Bobby McMann on the second line recently.

Kaapo Kakko
Seattle Kraken
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