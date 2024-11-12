Kaapo Kakko News: First goal in eight games

Kakko scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The goal was his first in eight games, and the point was his first in five contests. Kakko has managed a modest eight points (two goals, six assists) in 14 games, and if he can maintain the pace, he'll establish a new career mark in points (40 is his best; 2022-23). Kakko could even see an uptick in production, as his 8.3 shooting percentage is well below his 12.0 career mark.