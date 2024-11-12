Kaapo Kakko News: First goal in eight games
Kakko scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.
The goal was his first in eight games, and the point was his first in five contests. Kakko has managed a modest eight points (two goals, six assists) in 14 games, and if he can maintain the pace, he'll establish a new career mark in points (40 is his best; 2022-23). Kakko could even see an uptick in production, as his 8.3 shooting percentage is well below his 12.0 career mark.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now