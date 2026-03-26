Kaapo Kakko headshot

Kaapo Kakko News: Five points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Kakko delivered a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Kakko has five points (two goals, three assists) over the past four games and eight points, including five assists, in his last six. This late season surge can help fantasy managers -- Kakko's availability is high in a lot of formats because his overall totals (12 goals, 20 assists; 54 games) are relatively unimpressive.

Kaapo Kakko
Seattle Kraken
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