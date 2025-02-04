Kaapo Kakko News: Garners helper in shootout loss

Kakko logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Kakko got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row -- he hadn't done that since a five-game streak from Jan. 11-18. The 23-year-old set up a Matty Beniers tally in the first period of Tuesday's contest. Kakko is up to nine goals, 31 points, 77 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-8 rating through 52 outings overall between the Kraken and the Rangers.