Kaapo Kakko News: Goal, assist in win

Kakko scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Kakko and Will Cuylle set up each other's goals in this contest. With four points over his last four games, Kakko is starting to find some offense again after he opened November with four scoreless outings. The winger is up to three goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 17 appearances in a third-line role this season.