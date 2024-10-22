Kaapo Kakko News: Goal, two assists in win

Kakko scored a goal on three shots and had two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Montreal. He added one block, one hit, two PIM and a plus-2 to his line.

Kakko caught goalie Cayden Primeau napping with his shot from the right faceoff circle to cap the scoring on the night. The 23-year-old forward earlier assisted on tallies by Braden Schneider and Filip Chytil. Kakko is off to a strong start with five points and a plus-7 through six outings.