Kaapo Kakko News: Hands out helper Sunday

Kakko logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Kakko has contributed three points over his last nine games. The 23-year-old winger set up a Filip Chytil tally in the second period of Sunday's loss. Kakko has 14 points, 41 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 26 appearances, though he's slowed down after starting the season hot. Despite the drop in production, he remains firmly in a third-line role.