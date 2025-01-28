Kaapo Kakko News: Manages assist Tuesday

Kakko notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Kakko has gone seven games without a goal, but he has six assists in that span. He continues to look like a natural fit on the Kraken's top line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz. Kakko has 15 points over 19 contests with Seattle, compared to 14 points over 30 outings with the Rangers to start the season. The winger has added 72 shots on net, 46 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-8 rating overall.