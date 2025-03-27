Kaapo Kakko News: Matches career high in points

Kakko logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Kakko set up Matty Beniers for a goal to put the Kraken up 4-0 in the second period. The 24-year-old Kakko has three goals and an assist over his last seven contests, though his role has remained steady in that stretch. For the season, he's equaled his career high of 40 points while adding 106 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-1 rating over 70 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers.