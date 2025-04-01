Fantasy Hockey
Kaapo Kakko News: Nets goal vs. Dallas

Published on April 1, 2025

Kakko scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Kakko found the back of the net just 1:02 into the game with a wrister that went past Casey DeSmith, but that would be all the offense the Kraken would muster throughout the game. The 24-year-old has been productive for Seattle since being acquired from the Rangers via trade midway through the season, notching 27 points (10 goals, 17 helpers) in 42 games in what has been a career-best year for the Turku-born forward.

