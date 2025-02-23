Kaapo Kakko News: Opens scoring in win

Kakko scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Kakko was a small-role player for Finland during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but that kept him busy while the rest of the Kraken had a break. He remains in a decent rhythm, though he has dropped a bit with five points over his last nine contests. The 24-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 32 points, 81 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating across 55 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers this season. Kakko is worth a look as a depth forward in most fantasy formats as he continues to see top-six usage with Seattle.