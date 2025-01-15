Kaapo Kakko News: Pots empty-netter
Kakko scored an empty-net goal and added 10 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
Kakko scored an empty-netter and received a misconduct penalty for abuse of officials late in the third period. The 23-year-old has been on a roll lately with three goals and five assists over his last eight games while seeing top-six minutes. He's up to 23 points, 63 shots, 40 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers, with nine of his points coming in 12 games with Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now