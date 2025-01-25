Kaapo Kakko News: Puts up helper in win

Kakko produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Kakko set up Matty Beniers' insurance tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Kakko had gone two games without a point entering Saturday, something he hadn't done since his first two outings with the Kraken. The winger is up to 14 points in 17 contests for Seattle, matching his output from 30 games with the Rangers earlier in the campaign. He's added 72 shots on net, 44 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating this season.