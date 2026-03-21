Kaapo Kakko News: Records two points in loss

Kakko scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kakko continues to find ways to produce despite his middle-six role, and this was the third time he recorded points in his last four outings -- and the second time he posted a multi-point performance in that stretch. Kakko has reached the 30-point plateau, giving him back-to-back seasons with at least 30 points for the first time in his career. If he stays productive and healthy, he might have a shot at surpassing his career-best output of 40 points, which was established in the 2022-23 campaign across 81 regular-season contests with the Rangers.