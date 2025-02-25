Kaapo Kakko News: Registers assist

Kakko notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Kakko has six points over his last 11 outings as he continues to offer steady scoring in a top-six role. He set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period of this blowout loss. Kakko is now at 10 goals, 23 helpers, 89 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-4 rating over 57 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers this season. As long as Kakko avoids lengthy droughts, he should be able to exceed the career-high 40 points he had in 2022-23.