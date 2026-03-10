Kaapo Kakko headshot

Kaapo Kakko News: Scores early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Kakko scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Kakko has three goals over his last six games. The 25-year-old is still playing on the third line, but he's chipping in some depth scoring. The winger is up to nine goals, 24 points, 64 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating across 46 appearances this season.

Kaapo Kakko
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
