Kaapo Kakko News: Scores early in loss

Kakko scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Kakko has three goals over his last six games. The 25-year-old is still playing on the third line, but he's chipping in some depth scoring. The winger is up to nine goals, 24 points, 64 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-9 rating across 46 appearances this season.