Kaapo Kakko News: Sends assist in win

Kakko logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Kakko has gone nearly a month without consecutive games on the scoresheet. He's still done okay in recent contests, earning three goals and two assists over his last seven outings. The 24-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 28 helpers, 111 shots on net, 66 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 74 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers this season in what's been a career year for him.