Kaapo Kakko News: Sends helper in win

Kakko logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Kakko set up a Zac Jones tally in the third period. This was Kakko's second point in the last three games, though that follows a stretch of four contests in which he was held off the scoresheet. The winger is up to two goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, nine hits, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 16 outings this season. He's been solid in a third-line role, but that usage doesn't promise consistency.