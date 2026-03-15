Kaapo Kakko News: Three-point effort in win
Kakko scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Kakko earned one of his helpers on the power play. The 25-year-old was one of six multi-point performers in this comprehensive win. Kakko has three goals and two assists over seven outings in March while filling a middle-six role. He's up to 10 goals, 27 points, 70 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-10 rating across 49 contests this season.
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