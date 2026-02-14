Kaapo Kakko News: Three-point game leads Finland

Kakko had two goals and an assist in Team Finland's 11-0 win over Team Italy at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday.

His teammates were raving about Kakko after the game, reports Bill Price of NHL.com. "He made some awesome plays," teammate Olli Maatta said of Kakko. "And whenever he got chances, he made it count. So it's good to have a guy like that on your team when you know if he's going to get a chance, he's going to bury it." The 25-year-old winger went into the Games with 21 points, including six goals, in 40 games with Seattle. Kakko has struggled this season to follow-up on a career-best 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games between the Rangers and Kraken.