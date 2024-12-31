Kaapo Kakko News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Kakko notched two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Both points came in the third period as the Kraken broke the game open, and Kakko set up the game-winner with a pass from his own end that sprung jaden Schwartz for a breakaway. Kakko is seeing time on the top line and top power-play unit as Seattle gives the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft every chance to break out, and he's responded with a goal and three points in his first five games with his new squad.