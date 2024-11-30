Kaapo Kakko News: Wins it late

Kakko scored a power-play goal, had two shots on net and blocked an attempt in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Kakko won it for the Rangers with just 24 seconds left in the third while Montreal's Kirby Dach was in the box serving a double-minor for high-sticking. It was the first power-play tally (second point) for Kakko, who is a regular on the second unit. He's up to four goals, nine assists, 38 shots, 13 hits, seven blocks, 14 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 23 outings.