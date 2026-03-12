Kaedan Korczak News: Garners helper in win
Korczak notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Korczak has earned two helpers over nine contests since the Olympic break. The 25-year-old blueliner is playing regularly on the third pairing currently, giving him limited chances to help the offense. For the season, he's put up 14 points, 55 shots on net, 92 hits, 85 blocked shots and 22 PIM over 66 appearances, all of which are career highs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaedan Korczak See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season99 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, October 18146 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights165 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Most Improved Team: Breakout Stars for 2025-26 NHL Season182 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaedan Korczak See More